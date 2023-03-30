Wisconsin hires MSU-Mankato's Mike Hastings to be next men's hockey coach

article

The University of Wisconsin made a splash in the college hockey world Thursday, announcing that Mike Hastings will be the school’s next head men’s hockey coach.

Yes, that Mike Hastings. He’s made a name for himself the last 11 seasons as the head coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato. He’ll replace Tony Granato, who was fired after seven seasons with the Badgers. Hastings is one of the most well-respected coaches in college hockey, leading the Mavericks to eight conference titles, eight trips to the NCAA Tournament, two Frozen Four appearances and a national title game appearance, a loss to Denver last year.

Hastings went 299-109-25 in 11 seasons with the Mavericks, including two CCHA and four WCHA titles. He was also the head coach of the 2019 U.S. National World Junior team that won a silver medal. In 24 seasons as a head coach, Hastings has never had a losing record. He’s also a three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner as the National Coach of the Year.

The Badgers went 13-23 this season, and have had a losing season in five of the past seven.