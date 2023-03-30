Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Brown County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Wisconsin hires MSU-Mankato's Mike Hastings to be next men's hockey coach

Published 
Minnesota State University-Mankato (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Wisconsin made a splash in the college hockey world Thursday, announcing that Mike Hastings will be the school’s next head men’s hockey coach.

Yes, that Mike Hastings. He’s made a name for himself the last 11 seasons as the head coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato. He’ll replace Tony Granato, who was fired after seven seasons with the Badgers. Hastings is one of the most well-respected coaches in college hockey, leading the Mavericks to eight conference titles, eight trips to the NCAA Tournament, two Frozen Four appearances and a national title game appearance, a loss to Denver last year.

Hastings went 299-109-25 in 11 seasons with the Mavericks, including two CCHA and four WCHA titles. He was also the head coach of the 2019 U.S. National World Junior team that won a silver medal. In 24 seasons as a head coach, Hastings has never had a losing record. He’s also a three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner as the National Coach of the Year.

The Badgers went 13-23 this season, and have had a losing season in five of the past seven.