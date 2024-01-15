Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury gets career win No. 552, passing Patrick Roy

article

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made history Monday night in the team’s 5-0 win over the New York Islanders Monday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Fleury made 21 saves in a shutout, and earned career win No. 552 in the process. That passes Patrick Roy for No. 2 all-time among NHL goalies for wins. Fleury is behind only Martin Brodeur, who has 691 career wins.

Fleury is in his 21st NHL season and improved to 7-9-3 on the 2023-24 campaign. His accomplishment is a bright spot in what’s been an otherwise rough season for the Wild, which improved to 18-20-5 on the season but is still 13th in the Western Conference.

It was his first shutout this season, and 74th of his career.

"Finally, right? It’s been a little rough lately. I wish we could have done this a little while ago, right? Fleury said after the win. "But I think everybody knows, everyone in this room, that we try to work our best and try to win games, climb our way back, right, and tonight that was a great game against a good team and we got that one."

The Wild got two goals from Joel Eriksson Ek, and Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno each added a goal and an assist in the win. The Wild ended a four-game losing streak with the victory. With 39 games left in the regular season, there’s still a lot of work to do to get back in the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.