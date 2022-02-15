Wild rookie Matt Boldy has historic night in 7-4 win over Red Wings

article

Rookie winger Matt Boldy had a night to remember as the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, on Valentine’s Day.

In just his 13th NHL game, Boldy recorded a hat trick and added an assist for a four-point night, becoming the third rookie this season to do so. He’s the 20th Wild player to record a hat trick in a game, and it’s the 33rd hat trick in franchise history. He’s the second Wild rookie to do it this season, with Rem Pitlick also recording a hat trick.

He’s the fourth rookie to do it, joining Pitlick, Kirill Kaprizov and Justin Fontaine. His big night prompted high praise from Minnesota North Stars’ legend Mike Modano on social media.

"This kid is the real deal," Modano said.

Boldy, who also scored in his NHL debut, came to his postgame news conference sporting a Valentine’s Day shirt with Kevin Fiala’s face on it.

"I just walked in and it was in my stall so I threw it on. Simple as that," Boldy said with a smile. "It was awesome. It was obviously nice to get the goals, but just the reaction from fans and everyone, teammates and stuff, it was really special for sure."

Boldy finished off his hat trick with a goal in the second period, and the hats came pouring down on the ice at Xcel Energy Center. He was told by the front office in recent weeks that he’s staying in St. Paul for the rest of the season, and he’s taking advantage of his opportunity.

Boldy now has 14 points, including seven goals, in 13 games. His teammate and roommate, Jordan Greenway, is impressed.

"I’m upping the rent. I’m proud of him, he’s been working hard. He deserves it," Greenway said.

"He’s clearly playing very well, that line is giving us a real good spark in all areas of the game. None of them have been cheating the game, Kevin included. No question Bolds’ skill set is elite," Wild coach Dean Evason said after the win.

The Wild trailed 2-0 early in Monday night’s game before scoring five straight goals, led by Boldy’s hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and added an assist. Mats Zuccarello added three assists, and Jared Spurgeon had two assists.

Two of Boldy’s three goals came off redirections near the net.

"You’ve got to find ways to score no matter what, so I think tonight they were all a little bit different. But I think all of them started with pretty good plays from other guys that kind of start the play and give me the opportunity to make those plays. They make it easy for me," Boldy said.

The Wild improved to 30-11-3 on the season, and is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. They’re also 16-3-1 at Xcel Energy Center this season. The Wild is now in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, three points clear of the Nashville Predators. They’re nine points behind the Colorado Avalanche.

Boldy won’t be taking a lot of time to celebrate his historic night. The Wild has six games over the next 12 days.