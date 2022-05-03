Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon fined $5K for hit on Pavel Buchnevich

article

The Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center, and it appears captain and defenseman Jared Spurgeon will be available.

The NHL Player Safety Committee announced Tuesday morning it has fined Spurgeon $5,000 for a hit on Pavel Buchnevich during the third period of the Wild’s 4-0 loss in Game 1. Spurgeon will not face a suspension.

The hit happened at the 17:07 mark of the third period. With the Wild down 4-0, Spurgeon cross-checked Buchnevich near his Achilles. It likely came out of frustration, as the Wild out-shot the Blues 37-31 for the game and went 0-for-6 on the power play, unable to score any goals. In his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut, Ville Husso got the shutout in net for the Blues.

The Wild lost its sixth straight game to the Blues, who are now 10-0-1 against the Wild in the last 11 meetings between the two teams. The Wild is also 4-11 in franchise history in Game 1 of the playoffs, and winless in four tries when hosting.

The Wild is seeking to bounce back in Game 2 Wednesday night to avoid heading to St. Louis in an 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series. The Wild has not won a playoff series since beating the Blues in six games in 2015.