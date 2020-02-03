Wife of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has emergency surgery

article

While many of us were indulging in our favorite foods and beverages watching the Super Bowl, it appears Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins spent the weekend in an Orlando hospital.

Cousins posted on Twitter Monday morning, from what appeared to be a hospital bed that his wife, Julie, is on the mend after having emergency surgery.

“What a difference a week makes. Last Sunday was spent in the Pro Bowl and Camping World Stadium and now we see the same stadium from a hospital window after Julie’s emergency surgery. She’s on the mend and we are grateful for surgeons, hospitals and modern medicine. Life is precious,” Cousins said on Twitter.

We don’t know what the emergency surgery was for, but it appears Julie Cousins will make a full recovery. Cousins was one of eight Vikings to play in the Pro Bowl and finished 13-of-22 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The NFC lost to the AFC 38-33.

Cousins will enter the 2020 season in the final year of a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract. Cousins and his wife have two children, both boys.