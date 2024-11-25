Why P.J. Fleck is making Row the Boat Turkey Drive priority on short week

It’s Axe Week at the University of Minnesota, and it’s a short week for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers as they end the regular season at rival Wisconsin on Black Friday.

With the game a day earlier, the Gophers were in the practice facility at 6 a.m. Monday. Meetings are pushed up, as is game planning. One thing Fleck is not changing or altering? The team’s annual "Row the Boat" Turkey Drive ahead of Thanksgiving.

About half the team will be at the practice facility from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday night as 500 turkey dinners are handed out to families in need. Fleck has always made time in a hectic season schedule for community events. Earlier this season, they held their Hope Kids Halloween party the same week they knocked off a ranked Illinois team for the first time in his tenure.

Serving and giving are pillars of Fleck’s coaching philosophy.

"To say that you’re not willing to stop at some moment to give to 500 families in need and have the platform that we have, to not use that platform as positive, I’ve never believed that. You have to bring reality to an entertainment-type world," Fleck said Monday. "There’s time for real life, this is a game we play and there are way bigger things out there than us winning and losing football games. That’s something that I’ll never sacrifice, that’s for sure. Can’t wait to help a lot of families in need, that’s what Thanksgiving is all about."

Should Fleck have gone punt safe on 4th-and-1?

Penn State all but sealed the 26-25 win Saturday on a gutsy call by James Franklin. Facing a 4th-and-1 from their own 34-yard line, Franklin ran a fake punt. They got a 32-yard gain and a first down. Fleck gave credit to Franklin postgame. Monday, he said the Gophers failed to execute. They were in a punt return formation, rather than punt safe.

"You make calls throughout that game. If he gets it, they’re great calls. If he doesn’t, then he’s got to answer questions why those calls aren’t there. Either way, we still have to be able to defend it," Fleck said.

One trick play works, another fails

The Gophers tried two trick plays Saturday. One worked for a touchdown, the other didn’t and was costly. The Gophers got a Jameson Geers touchdown out of a double reverse flea-flicker.

In the fourth quarter down 26-22, Fleck tried a throwback pass to offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. Abdul Carter jumped the play, and Max Brosmer had to throw it away. The drive ended in a field goal. Fleck defended the call.

"No. I don’t regret any decision because you’re calling the decision based on the information you have at that time. You prepare all week for that situation. Did we execute it? No," Fleck said. "Some things you call don’t work, and they don’t work the way you wanted it to work. The lateral flea flicker worked great, if that doesn’t work that’s a terrible call."

Gophers can end Badgers' season short of bowl game

The Gophers enter Saturday's game at Wisconsin already guaranteed a bowl game at 6-5. The Badgers are 5-6 after losing at Nebraska last week, and need a win to guarantee that their season will be extended. Fleck is 3-4 in his seven seasons with the Gophers against the Badgers.

"This is what it’s all about, being able to end a season with one of your biggest rivals," Fleck said.