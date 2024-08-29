White Bear Lake vs. Minnetonka high school football: How to stream
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - White Bear Lake hosts Minnetonka in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Thursday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com and YouTube.
How to stream White Bear Lake vs. Minnetonka
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at White Bear Lake High School.
Stream the game in the player above, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.
If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.
Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9
Here is FOX 9's Game of the Week schedule:
- Thursday, Aug. 29: Minnetonka at White Bear Lake at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 6: Brainerd at Elk River
- Friday, Sept. 13: Lakeville North at Lakeville South
- Friday, Sept. 20: TBD
- Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson
- Friday, Oct. 4: TBD
- Friday, Oct. 11: TBD
- Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD
Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed.