White Bear Lake vs. Minnetonka high school football: How to stream

White Bear Lake hosts Minnetonka in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Thursday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com and YouTube.

How to stream White Bear Lake vs. Minnetonka

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at White Bear Lake High School.

Stream the game in the player above, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's Game of the Week schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 29: Minnetonka at White Bear Lake at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6: Brainerd at Elk River

Friday, Sept. 13: Lakeville North at Lakeville South

Friday, Sept. 20: TBD

Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson

Friday, Oct. 4: TBD

Friday, Oct. 11: TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD

Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed.