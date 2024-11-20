What the Gophers are saying ahead of Penn State

The Brief Gophers senior Danny Striggow was a committed recruit when Minnesota beat Penn State in 2019 Aireontae Ersery talked accepting a bid to the Senior Bowl Justin Walley says he wouldn't trade his experience at Minnesota for the world



The University of Minnesota football team hosts No. 4 Penn State on Saturday for Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium.

It’s the home finale for the Gophers, which means it’s last time for seniors and several others to play in front of their home fans. Here’s what the players are saying ahead of Saturday’s game.

Danny Striggow was recruit in 2019 win

Danny Striggow will play his final home game with the Gophers on Saturday. The last time Minnesota beat Penn State, he was a committed recruit to P.J. Fleck in 2019 and watched the game as a fan. He remembers being told not to rush the field, as recruits spent time in the locker room after the game.

He’s made 33 starts on the defensive line and this year, has 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. He expects the emotions of Senior Day to vanish once the game starts.

"It becomes a little more real, realizing you’re going to play your last game in that stadium. I think that’s all out of the system by the time it comes to game time. That switch turns on and we’re all ready to go," Striggow said.

Justin Walley: ‘I wouldn’t trade it for the world’

Justin Walley said Wednesday he’s spent the past few days thinking about Senior Day. He remembers being a young guy in the defensive back room behind Coney Durr, Terrell Smith an Phil Howard. He’ll play his final home game Saturday, and has 35 tackles, two interceptions and a quarterback hit this season.

He’s missed one game the last three seasons due to injury, and has no regrets about playing for the Gophers. The Mississippi native had other options.

"I really enjoyed my time, made a lot of great friends here. I wouldn’t trade it for the world," Walley said. "People ask me if you go back in time would you pick a different school, my answer is always no just because of all the experiences I’ve had here."

Aireontae Ersery talks Senior Bowl

Aireontae Ersery can come back to the Gophers for the 2025 season, but there’s a very good chance Saturday is his last home game at Minnesota. He could declare for the NFL Draft, and is likely a top-100 pick.

He’s made 36 consecutive starts on the offensive line, and recently accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, one of the top showcases for draft prospects. He joins a recent list that includes John Michael Schmitz and Daniel Faalele, who are now in the NFL.

"Carry the pipeline. I know guys like John Michael, Daniel Faalele, guys who were once here, guys who got the chance to compete and raise their draft stock, that’s what I’m looking forward to," Ersery said. "Just going out there and competing at the highest level."

Brosmer focused on Penn State

Max Brosmer hasn’t been in Minnesota a full year, but the New Hampshire grad transfer will play his final home game with the Gophers on Saturday. One of the first games he watched to prepare for Penn State was Minnesota’s 2019 win over the Nittany Lions.

In 10 starts this year, Brosmer has thrown for 2,251 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’ll reflect on his time with the Gophers after the season, he’s focused on trying to win Saturday.

"We have this amazing opportunity this week to play a really good Penn State team. What else could you ask for?" Brosmer said. "We’re almost done with college football but if you get too far ahead of yourself, you lose track of the moment."