Watch: Meet Minnesota's only professional female boxer

Duluth
Duluth's Amy Lemenager is Minnesota's only professional female boxer.  ((FOX 9))

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Amy "Hard Hands" Lemenager, a former hockey goalie and Duluth police officer, is a powerhouse force in the ring, and while she has "Hard Hands," she also has a soft heart. 

Lemenager, who is Minnesota's only professional female boxer, is currently ranked eighth in the world as a middleweight by Women's International Boxing Association. Her next bout is the MECCA XVIII event on April 23 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell has the story (watch below). 

Meet Amy Lemenager: Minnesota's only professional female boxer

