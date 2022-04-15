Watch: Meet Minnesota's only professional female boxer

article

Amy "Hard Hands" Lemenager, a former hockey goalie and Duluth police officer, is a powerhouse force in the ring, and while she has "Hard Hands," she also has a soft heart.

Lemenager, who is Minnesota's only professional female boxer, is currently ranked eighth in the world as a middleweight by Women's International Boxing Association. Her next bout is the MECCA XVIII event on April 23 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

