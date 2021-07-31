WATCH: Fox 9 hosts Vikings Training Camp Live from TCO Performance Center

article

For the first time in two years, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting training camp in front of fans at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings reported for training camp earlier this week, and had their first full practice on Wednesday. Saturday, the Vikings will host their annual practice under the lights at TCO Stadium at the team’s practice facility. Before the night practice starts, tune into Vikings Training Camp Live on Fox 9 to get caught up on the first three days of camp and see who has stood out.

YOU CAN WATCH THE LIVE SHOW HERE.

It will be the first night practice open to fans since 2019 training camp, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s show will feature Fox 9 sports reporters Hobie Artigue and Dawn Mitchell, and Fox 9 Vikings analyst Ron Johnson. The show will feature 60 minutes of Vikings coverage and analysis leading up to the team’s practice at TCO Stadium.

The Vikings will have a day off Sunday, then have their first practice in full pads on Monday at TCO Performance Center. Then next Saturday, Aug. 7, the Vikings will hold a scrimmage from 12-2 p.m. open to fans at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be the first time Vikings’ fans are in the stadium since the 2019 season. The Vikings played home games in 2020 without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.