Vikings WR Justin Jefferson tired of the criticism at Kirk Cousins

article

The Minnesota Vikings might be the most disrespected 12-3 team in the history of the National Football League, and Kirk Cousins continues to be the target of national critics.

The Vikings won the NFC North Division title after Cousins helped engineer the greatest comeback in the history of the NFL against the Indianapolis Colts. Trailing 33-0, Cousins and the Vikings outscored the Colts 39-3 in the second half and overtime in a 39-36 win.

Cousins is fifth in the NFL with 4,117 passing yards. He’s tied for fourth with 27 passing touchdowns. He’s tied an NFL record with leading eight fourth quarter comeback wins this season. The Vikings are 11-0 in games that are within one score in the final 15 minutes, or come down to the last play.

That’s despite being sacked 44 times, third-most in the NFL, and being one of the most-hit quarterbacks in the league.

"I’ve seen some weaknesses out of the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders," said Channing Crowder, a commentator on ESPN’s First Take.

Justin Jefferson, a candidate for NFL MVP, is tired of the critics.

"All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!! I understand y’all hate the dad swag but come on his numbers are right with y’all’s MVP candidates," Jefferson said on Twitter.

He’s not wrong, and Cousins is having fun with a special season. He’s worn chains on the plane home after multiple road wins, and is in the process of getting a grill. The Vikings have two more regular season games to solidify the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs, and potentially chase down the No. 1 seed and a first round bye.