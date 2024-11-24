Vikings without TE Josh Oliver Sunday at Bears, seeking 4th straight win

article

The Minnesota Vikings are at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, looking to go 9-2, win their fourth straight game and sweep a three-game road trip.

The Vikings will be without tight end Josh Oliver, who left last week’s win at the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury. Oliver did not practice all week and was ruled out on Friday. He has 19 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Without Oliver, the Vikings will likely turn more to T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt. Hockenson returned from a knee injury three weeks ago and had eight catches for 72 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had just two catches for 13 yards last week.

Vikings face No. 1 pick Caleb Williams

Sunday will mark the first time Brian Flores and the Vikings’ defense will face No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The former USC quarterback has had an up and down rookie season. He has not thrown a touchdown pass in four straight games after finding the end zone four times against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bears are 4-6 on the season, have lost four straight and are the only team in the NFC North Division below .500.

Where the Vikings stand

At 8-2, the Vikings are one game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North and one game ahead of the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings would be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.