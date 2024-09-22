Vikings without Ivan Pace, Jordan Addison, Dallas Turner against Texans

article

The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans square off at noon Sunday in a battle of 2-0 teams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will have Justin Jefferson, but they won’t have three other starters. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., edge rusher Dallas Turner and wide receiver Jordan Addison were declared inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Vikings are seeking their first 3-0 start since the 2016 season. They finished 8-8 that year and missed the NFC Playoffs.

What it means

Pace is usually the green dot on defense, which means he handles pre-snap adjustments and communication. That duty likely goes to Blake Cashman. Pace injured his ankle in practice Thursday. Turner will miss his first game in his rookie season after suffering a knee injury against the 49ers. Turner got his first career sack in Week 1 at the Giants, and had two tackles last week.

Addison is missing his second straight game after having his right ankle rolled up on in the Week 1 win at the Giants.

Justin Jefferson playing

There was some concern about Justin Jefferson’s health after he suffered a deep quad contusion from a Fred Warner hit in last Sunday’s win. He spent the fourth quarter of the game in the locker room. He told reporters Thursday he "for sure" was playing, and is active for Sunday’s game. Jefferson has eight catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings are off to a 2-0 start.

Reunion Sunday

Sunday’s game marks the return of Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs to Minnestoa. Hunter left in free agency after getting a career-high 16.5 sacks with the Vikings in 2023. Diggs spent his first five seasons with the Vikings, then got traded to Buffalo and was dealt again to Houston this past offseason. The Texans also have former Viking Kris Boyd on special teams, and Cam Akers at running back.

Vikings’ edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, Cashman and defensive back Shaq Griffin all played for the Texans.