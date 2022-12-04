Vikings without Christian Darrisaw, Ross Blacklock Sunday against Jets

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to end a three-game home stand, and they’ll be without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Darrisaw was among the team’s inactive players announced 90 minutes before kickoff. He’s been out with a concussion, the second one he had in as many weeks, suffered against the Dallas Cowboys. Without Darrisaw, Blake Brandel will get the start on the offensive line.

The Vikings bounced back from a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys with a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

The Vikings might have reason to celebrate Sunday afternoon. A win over the Jets, coupled with a Detroit Lions’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Vikings win their first NFC North title since 2017. That would guarantee them at least one home playoff game.

On Thursday, Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November. Jefferson led the NFC with 480 receiving yards and was second with 29 catches, while helping the Vikings to a 3-1 record. His 480 receiving yards trailed only Raiders WR Davante Adams’ league-leading 487 receiving yards, and his 29 receptions tied Bills WR Stefon Diggs for the third-most in the NFL.

Jefferson had eight catches of at least 20 yards in November, second-most in the NFL. His 480 receiving yards are the second-most in Vikings history in the month of November, trailing only Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss’s 497-receiving yard effort in 2000.

The Vikings will get defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson back Sunday. He's missed the last four games with a calf injury.

Sunday's game also marks the return of Tyler Conklin to Minnesota. The tight end spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings, recording 93 catches and four touchdowns in 21 starts. He's started all 11 games for the Jets this season, and has 38 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns.