Vikings without Blake Cashman against Lions, Hockenson, Jones questionable

The Brief The Vikings host the Lions on Sunday with the top spot in the NFC North at stake Blake Cashman (turf toe) and Akayleb Evans (hip) will not play T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, Harrison Phillips, Pat Jones and Dalton Risner are questionable



The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the top spot in the NFC North Division on the line.

The defense will be without its leading tackler, and a starting defensive back. Linebacker Blake Cashman will miss Sunday’s game with a turf toe injury suffered in London. Akayleb Evans is out with a hip injury.

Cashman has 40 tackles, one sack, four quarterback hits and five passes defended on the season. He’s been everywhere on the defense, and usually wears the green dot to call out pre-snap adjustments. Without Cashman, the Vikings will lean on Ivan Pace Jr., Kamu Grugier-Hill and Josh Metellus.

Evans has played in all five games this season, and the Vikings will be tested by a Lions’ offense led by Jared Goff, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.

Will Hockenson, Aaron Jones play?

Hockenson started practicing with the Vikings in London, and is eligible to return Sunday against the Lions if medically cleared. That’s the same opponent he suffered a torn ACL against late last season. He was on pace for a 100-yard catch and 1,000-yad season before the injury. He’s listed as questionable.

Also questionable is Aaron Jones, who suffered a hip/hamstring injury in London. He did not practice Wednesday, and was limited on Thursday. Without him, the Vikings’ offense stalled against the Jets.

Harrison Phillips, Dalton Risner and Pat Jones are also questionable. The Vikings are seeking their first 6-0 start since the 2009 season, when Brett Favre led them to the NFC title game.