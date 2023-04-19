Vikings: Why trading for Trey Lance would be a bad idea

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:48 AM CDT until TUE 9:24 AM CDT, La Crosse County
16
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:47 PM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Vikings: Why trading for Trey Lance would be a bad idea

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NFL Draft is about a week away, and in that week leading up to first round selections being made there are plenty of rumors going around about trades.

One such scenario came up with the Minnesota Vikings. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, an NFL source says the Vikings and San Francisco 49ers talked about Trey Lance back at the NFL Combine. The Vikings might need a quarterback for the 2024 season, after doing a cap conversion on Cousins’ contract for this season rather than signing him to an extension that would lower his salary cap hit.

Vikings, 49ers joint practices mean a homecoming for Trey Lance

Marshall native and former North Dakota State star Trey Lance is back in Minnesota this week as the Vikings host the 49ers for joint practices and a preseason game.

Featured

Vikings safety Harrison Smith pondered free agency, retiring before return to Minnesota
article

Vikings safety Harrison Smith pondered free agency, retiring before return to Minnesota

Harrison Smith is back with the Vikings for his 12th season after facing the possibility of being released or even retiring.

Where those talks with Lance stand a week before the NFL Draft, nobody knows. But the Vikings have the No. 23 pick on April 27, and there’s been plenty of speculation they could move up in the draft to take their next quarterback. That would mark the end of Cousins in Minnesota, and 2023 would be his sixth and final season with the Vikings.

If the Vikings do pursue a quarterback to replace Cousins, it should not be Lance. He’s got the obvious Minnesota connection, being a Marshall native, but he’s played just eight games in his first two seasons. Lance was the starter entering the 2022 season, but had his year come to an end in Week 2 due to a nasty ankle injury.

Lance was back in Minnesota late last summer, as the Vikings hosted the 49ers for joint practices at TCO Performance Center during training camp. At the time, Lance was the starter in San Francisco, and talked about how it felt good to be in his home state. He even hosted his old football team from Marshall High School for the second day of workouts, and bought them lunch.

The 49ers currently have a bigger quarterback issue. Brock Purdy tore his UCL in his throwing arm last year in the playoffs, and likely won’t be ready for the 2023 season. Lance, and Sam Darnold are their current rostered quarterbacks.

If the Vikings want a quarterback to replace Cousins, they should do it through the NFL Draft to find a player on a rookie contract.