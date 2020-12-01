Vikings waive LS Austin Cutting

article

After being selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday waived long snapper Austin Cutting.

Cutting, the team’s final draft choice last season, made the Vikings’ 53-man roster last year after beating veteran Kevin McDermott for the job. He played in every game last season, and had formed a chemistry on special teams with punter/holder Britton Colquitt, and kicker Dan Bailey.

Cutting hasn’t played in two straight games for the Vikings after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he either tested positive or came in close contact with a carrier. Andrew DePaolo got long snapping duties in his absence, and is set to take over those duties the rest of the season.

Cutting is also fulfilling service duties in the Twin Cities while playing with the Vikings. He was drafted out of Air Force, and working at Fort Snelling when not playing football.