Vikings beat Lions 34-20 to get first home win of 2020

The Minnesota Vikings played arguably their most complete game of the season in a 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's their first home win of 2020.

Dalvin Cook had 22 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Kirk Cousins was an efficient 13-of-19 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Irv Smith Jr., and the Vikings intercepted Matthew Stafford and Chase Daniel a combined three times. Stafford, who didn't practice all week and was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, passed for 211 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice and sacked twice.

Cook averaged 9.4 yards per carry, and now has 1,015 yards from scrimmage for the season after adding two catches for 46 yards. That’s after missing one game and half of another with a groin injury. The Vikings collected 487 total yards, and averaged 8.9 yards per play in the win.

The Vikings led 20-10 at the half, then Cousins hit Smith for his second score of the day and a 27-10 lead in the third quarter. Cook put the game away in the fourth quarter, breaking one tackle and going 70 yards for a touchdown with 10:42 remaining.

The Lions has the ball six times in Minnesota territory, but had a Matt Prater missed field goal, Stafford was picked off twice by Eric Wilson and Eric Kendricks, and Daniel was intercepted by Harrison Smith. Sunday marked the return of Adrian Peterson and Everson Griffen to Minneapolis. Peterson finished with eight carries for 29 yards, and three catches for 14 yards. Griffen, in his first game with the Lions, had three tackles in limited defensive snaps.

Minnesota’s only real downfall Sunday came in special teams. Britton Colquitt had two punts blocked, Dan Bailey missed an extra point and kick returns had a below average day.

The Vikings have now won two straight to improve to 3-5, with a road trip to Chicago ahead for Monday Night Football, followed by three straight home games against the Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars, who are currently a combined 6-17 on the season.