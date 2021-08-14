With 31 players sitting, Vikings lose preseason opener to Broncos 33-6

article

It's only the preseason, starters didn't play and the result doesn't matter. That's what the Minnesota Vikings and their fans are telling themselves after Saturday's 33-6 loss to the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Two things became very clear as the Vikings had fans back in the stadium for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019: Starters better not get hurt, and key players better not get hit by COVID-19. The Vikings chose not to play nearly every offensive and defensive starter against the Broncos, letting 31 players stand and watch rather than risk an injury in an exhibition game. The Vikings' back-ups started slow, and it never got better.

Jake Browning, competing for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Kirk cousins, got the start and finished 5-of-10 passing for 31 yards and an interception that Patrick Surtain II ran back 30 yards for a touchdown.

Drew Lock finished 5-of-7 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos, hitting K.J. Hamler for an 80-yard score after Cameron Dantzler got beat in coverage. Teddy Bridgewater took over for Denver in the second quarter and finished 7-of-8 for 74 yards and a touchdown to Trinity Benson, one of two for Benson on the day.

The mistakes for the Vikings started early, with Dakota Dozier being flagged for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Surtain then got the pick-six off Browning just a few plays after Wyatt Davis entered the game on the offensive line for the Vikings, and allowed a sack. The Vikings also had at least two penalties on the defensive line for off-sides.

About the only offensive highlight for the Vikings on the day came from kicker Greg Joseph. He converted field goals from 34 and 25 yards out. A.J. Rose Jr. led the Vikings in rushing with 25 carries for 100 yards, with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison sitting.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said earlier in the week that rookie Kellen Mond wouldn’t play Saturday after missing 10 days with COVID-19, but he did see the field and finished 6-of-16 passing for 53 yards. He also ran five times for 25 yards.

The Vikings were also hit by injuries in Saturday’s loss. Rookie Kene Nwangwu, who was expected to play some at running back, suffered a knee injury in the first half and didn’t return. They also lost Cameron Smith, who missed last season after a COVID-19 diagnosis revealed he needed open-heart surgery, to a concussion in the first half.

The loudest cheers from Vikings fans Saturday came when Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson started the pregame "Skol chant," and when Bridgewater entered the game in the second quarter. Zimmer joked after Thursday's practice that he would join fans at bars near U.S. Bank Stadium after the first preseason game. Zimmer probably needs a beverage or two after Saturday, even if the result doesn't matter.

The Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts next Saturday night, where starters are expected to play at least some.