Vikings using virtual reality to continue J.J. McCarthy’s development during rehab

The Brief The Vikings say they are using virtual reality with J.J. McCarthy to get mental reps while he recovers from knee surgery McCarthy suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee after his preseason debut The Vikings are 8-2 and on a three-game win streak heading to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears



Last week, the Minnesota Vikings revealed J.J. McCarthy had a second procedure on his right knee to reduce swelling after his rehab process ramped up.

This week, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips revealed that McCarthy is using virtual reality to continue his development as a quarterback. He’s getting more mental reps than ever, until he can get back on the field and throw. Phillips making that public was apparently news to Kevin O’Connell.

"Did he? I think we’re trying to use any and all resources we can to maximize this year for JJ. First things first, I’m sure Doctor Phillips didn’t share about the medical side of things, O’Connell said Wednesday. "Luckily we’ve got the greatest owners in the world that let us have the resources we need, especially for somebody as vital as JJ is to the future for our team. We’ve done a lot of different things to make sure we’re farming an ideal learning environment for him to hit the ground running when he’s healthy."

Is Phillips in trouble for letting that get out?

"Dr. Phillips? I just saw him a few minutes ago so I think he’s still here," O’Connell joked.

Why it matters

McCarthy had surgery to repair a meniscus injury after throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut. All signs point to him being the starter in 2025, regardless of what Sam Darnold does this season.

‘I still believe a complete team performance is out there’

The Vikings are 8-2, but after starting 5-0 with dominant performances, their last three wins haven’t been the prettiest. They won ugly with four field goals at Jacksonville, and the Titans did just enough to make things interesting in last Sunday’s 23-13 victory.

O’Connell says he believes a complete team performance is out there. He’s confident the Vikings can get there, despite low preseason expectations from the outside. He’s done his best to block all that out to his players since the start of training camp. He reiterated as much at their team hotel in Tennessee last week.

"I told the guys the other night at the hotel, if there was anybody in this room that didn’t believe what I said then, I hope you do now based upon the work and commitment players have put into building something that we feel very special about," O’Connell said. "Being after 8-2 after 10 games is great, but all that means absolutely nothing if we don’t continue to improve."

What’s next

The Vikings travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in NFC North Division play. The Vikings are 1-1 in the division this year, and are seeking their fourth straight win.