Vikings to release limited number of single-game 2021 tickets on July 22

article

The Minnesota Vikings are less than two weeks away from starting training camp at TCO Performance Center, and next week, fans who aren’t season-ticket holders can get their first chance at seeing the team in-person.

The Vikings announced Thursday that a limited amount of single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 22. Tickets for two preseason home games will start as low as $15, and tickets for regular season games start at $66. All tickets will be digital and accessible on the Vikings app, to limit contact due to COVID-19.

Single-game tickets will be made available online, via Ticketmaster. It’ll be the first time in nearly two years that fans can watch the Vikings play at U.S. Bank Stadium. There were no fans at home games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vikings preseason home games are set for Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Denver Broncos and Saturday, Aug. 21 against the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s a look at the Vikings’ 2021 home schedule:

August 14 (Broncos, preseason at 3 p.m.)

August 21 (Colts, preseason at 7 p.m.)

September 26 (Seahawks at 3:25 p.m.)

October 3 (Browns at Noon)

October 10 (Lions at Noon)

October 31 (Cowboys at 7:20 p.m.)

November 21 (Packers at Noon)

December 9 (Steelers at 7:20 p.m.)

December 26 (Rams at Noon)

January 9 (Bears at Noon)

Advertisement

The Vikings will hold 14 training camp practices open to the public at TCO Performance Center, starting July 28. Football season is just around the corner.