Vikings to have 14 training camp practices open to public, starting July 28

The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday announced plans to have 2021 training camp open to fans at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings will host a total of 14 practices at their Eagan facility open to the public, 10 that will be free for up to 4,000 fans and four other "premier practices" that will cost $10 per ticket.

The first Vikings training camp practice open to the public will be Wednesday, July 28. The Vikings will also host joint practices with the Denver Broncos Aug. 11-12, leading up to the two teams playing in a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Camp will be open daily from noon to 5:30 p.m. with daily practices held from approximately 2-4:30 p.m. Here are the key dates, including the four premier practices.

Wednesday, July 28 – First Full-Team Ramp Up Practice

Saturday, July 31 – Night Practice in TCO Stadium

Monday, August 2 – First Padded Practice

Saturday, August 7 – U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage (Frontline Heroes Theme Day)

Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12 – Joint Practices with Denver Broncos

The Vikings will also host a scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 7.

Season ticket members can claim or buy tickets for training camp starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Access for the general public will start at 10 a.m. on June 24.

The Vikings had a modified training camp without fans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.