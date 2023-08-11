Vikings: Takeaways from a 24-13 preseason loss at Seattle

article

The Minnesota Vikings opened the 2023 preseason with a 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks late Thursday night at Lumen Field, and we finally got a chance to see them against an opponent after a dozen training camp practices.

A majority of presumptive starters did not play, and cameras showed quarterback Kirk Cousins multiple times wearing a helmet without pads as he was hearing offensive plays in his headset during the game. On the field, it was a big night for several players.

A BREAKOUT GAME FOR TY CHANDLER

With Alexander Mattison not playing and Kene Nwangwu out with an undisclosed injury, the first half belonged to Ty Chandler. The second-year running back out of North Carolina had 15 touches for 70 total yards, and had four carries of at least eight yards. He’s inserted himself into contention to be the No. 2 running back.

JORDAN ADDISON MAKES UNOFFICIAL DEBUT

No. 23 overall pick Jordan Addison made his unofficial debut Thursday night, and one of his best plays didn’t count. He made a Cris Carter-like catch with a two-foot toe drag for what would’ve been a first down, but was ruled out of bounds. It was indeed a catch, but it wasn’t challenged. Addison had two other targets knocked away, and made one catch for 22 yards. His talent is obvious.

Jalen Reagor and Brandon Powell, getting time with Jailen Nailor and Trishton Jackon injured, had six catches for a combined 77 yards.

NICK MULLENS VERSUS JAREN HALL FOR NO. 2 QB

With Kirk Cousins not playing, Nick Mullens got the start. He finished the first half 14-of-20 for 139 yards, and a 4-yard touchdown to Nick Muse. He had a 106.0 rating for the half, and maintained that he’s a capable back-up if Cousins goes down.

Jaren Hall played the second half and was 6-of-14 for 37 yards, and was sacked twice. His best play was a 19-yard completion to N’Keal Harry for a first down. If there is a competition, it's Mullens' to lose.

YOUNG SECONDARY MAKES PLAYS

Lewis Cine saw his first game action since Week 4 last season, and made an open field tackle on the Seahawks’ opening series. He finished the first half with three tackles, and it was good just to see him on the field again. Akayleb Evans had an open-field tackle among his two stops, and Mekhi Blackmon had a pass defended. He also had a tough sequence with a pass interference penalty on a play where he also allowed a Seattle touchdown.

Jaylin Williams got the Vikings’ first turnover of the preseason, intercepting a pass from Drew Lock in the third quarter that appeared to be tipped at the line of scrimmage. Joejuan Williams added a pass break-up late in the third quarter on a Lock pass for Matt Landers in the end zone.

Defensive lineman Luiji Vilain had a first quarter pressure, and a sack late in the first half.

WHAT’S WITH ALL THE PENALTIES?

Preseason football has its ugly moments, as evidenced by the abundance of laundry on the field Thursday night. The Vikings committed five penalties in the first half, giving Kevin O’Connell plenty of teaching points when they gather to watch back the tape. The two teams combined for 14 penalties.

The Vikings return to training camp practice on Saturday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.