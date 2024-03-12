Vikings to sign former Packers RB Aaron Jones to 1-year deal

article

Aaron Jones was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday after seven seasons, and the two sides unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

Tuesday, Jones decided to stay in the NFC North and join one of the Packers’ biggest rivals. According to Dianna Russini with The Athletic, the Minnesota Vikings and Jones have reached an agreement on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. It’s reportedly worth $7 million.

Jones ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 11 starts last season. He’s had 1,000-yard seasons in 2019, 2020 and 2022. He’s averaging five yards per carry for his career, and was awfully difficult for the Vikings to tackle. In six career games against Minnesota, he has 502 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Jones will likely take over as the lead running back for the Vikings, after they released Alexander Mattison. He’ll join a running back room that includes Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride.

Jones will get to face his former team twice next season. He’s the latest former Packers’ player to join the Vikings, a list that includes Za’Darius Smith, Brett Favre, Greg Jennings, Ryan Longwell and Dean Lowry among others.