Vikings 2023 schedule release: 5 primetime games in 2023

As reigning NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have been scheduled for five primetime games this season, including a New Year's Eve matchup at home versus Green Bay, as part of the NFL schedule release.

Minnesota is set to kick off the season at home versus the Buccaneers and finish the year in Detroit for what could be an important NFC North matchup. The Lions are currently the preseason favorites to take the North division.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a first down catch against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Bears 29-22. (Getty Images)

The Vikings are scheduled to play the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. The Vikings will head to Philadelphia to take on the NFC Conference Champions on a short week for Thursday Night Football in Week 2. In Week 7, the Vikings will host the 49ers for Monday Night Football. In Week 11, the Vikings are on the road in Denver facing the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The following week, they are set the host the Bears in Week 12 for another Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The toughest matchup at home this year will likely be the Week 5 matchup against Super Bowl-winners Kansas City.

Only one date has yet to be set, the Vikings' Week 15 matchup in Cincinnati.

Full schedule (home games in bold)

Week 1: vs Tampa Buccaneers, September 10

Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles, September 14 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: vs Los Angeles Chargers, September 24 (on FOX 9)

Week 4: at Carolina Panthers, October 1 (on FOX 9)

Week 5: vs Kansas City Chiefs, October 8

Week 6: at Chicago Bear, October 15 (on FOX 9)

Week 7: vs San Francisco 49ers, October 23 (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: at Green Bay Packers, October 29 (on FOX 9)

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons, November 5 (on FOX 9)

Week 10: vs New Orleans Saints, November 12 (on FOX 9)

Week 11: at Denver Broncos, November 19 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: vs Chicago Bears, November 27 (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: at Las Vegas Raiders, December 10 (on FOX 9)

Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

Week 16: vs Detroit Lions, December 24 (on FOX 9)

Week 17: vs Green Bay Packers, December 31 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: at Detroit Lions, TBD