Vikings salute Harrison Smith, C.J. Ham in 16-3 win over Packers to close out season

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to close out the 2025 season 9-8 and on a five-game win streak. The Vikings used Sunday's game to salute veterans Harrison Smith and C.J. Ham, who might have played their final games in Minnesota. Smith was serenaded off the field with 3:22 to play, while Ham did the pregame coin toss by himself. Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 101 yards, and got his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. J.J. McCarthy re-aggravated his right hand injury and left the game in the third quarter.



The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to close out the 2025 season, and it sure felt like a sendoff for veterans Harrison Smith and C.J. Ham.

Vikings salute Harrison Smith, C.J. Ham in finale

Why you should care:

Smith, the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week, has spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Vikings, making 203 starts. The speculation has grown over the last month that Sunday’s game could be his last as he ponders retirement.

Several Vikings’ players arrived to U.S. Bank Stadium wearing Smith’s No. 22 jersey, including Byron Murphy Jr. Even former Vikings’ defensive back Xavier Rhodes was at the game sporting his jersey, and gave him a big hug during pregame warm-ups.

Smith was also the last player out of the tunnel as the Vikings’ defensive players were introduced before kickoff. Kevin O’Connell took a timeout with 3:22 left to get Smith out of the game. He got sprayed with water by teammates on the field, and hugged players and coaches on the sideline.

Last Sunday, he got a standing ovation from fans at the two-minute warning. Smith is one of two players in NFL history with at least 21.5 sacks and 38 career interceptions.

The day had a similar feel for Ham, a Duluth native who has played nine seasons for the Vikings. His 1-yard touchdown gave Minnesota a 13-0 lead at the half Sunday. Vikings' coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game had the Vikings gotten the ball back before the end of regulation, he would've had Smith and Ham on the field one last time for victory formation.

"Wanted to make sure it was a memorable final game if it ends up being the case for Harrison and C.J. Ham. Today was about those guys. 22 and C.J. are right at the top and will always be players I’ll value forever," O'Connell said. "I thought it was really well done by our staff to make sure we could recognize those guys the right way. That moment where we pulled him out was special. Credit to the fans for making that feel like the moment it should have."

Ham got his biggest surprise pregame, being the only captain to walk on the field for the coin toss.

"That was a surprise, did anybody plan that? I had no idea. I was looking to left to right and I’m like where’s everybody at? It was a surprise to me," Ham said.

Justin Jefferson gets his 1,000-yard season

By the numbers:

Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 101 yards Sunday. He needed 53 to get to 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He made history, as only Randy Moss and Mike Evans have also had six straight 1,000-yard seasons to start their NFL career.

It was also Jefferson's third 100-yard game this season, and first on American soil. The other two were in Dublin, and London.

"He should never play a season for the Minnesota Vikings and not get to those numbers. It wasn’t about the numbers, it wasn’t about anything more than making sure that one of our best leaders, it was about making sure we did as a team what was required," O'Connell said.

J.J. McCarthy leaves injured again

Dig deeper:

J.J. McCarthy got his 10th start of the season after missing time with a hairline fracture in his throwing hand. He was 14-of-23 for 182 yards before having to leave the game in the third quarter with a right hand injury.

Kevin O’Connell said this week McCarthy would play if he could grip the football and managed the pain. It became too much to overcome, and now it’s his fourth injury this season.

Dallas Turner’s big day

Big picture view:

Dallas Turner had a big day with two sacks on Clayton Tune. He led the Vikings with eight this season, and they had eight tackles for loss on Sunday against the Packers.

Green Bay managed just 121 total yards, and crossed midfield just twice as the Vikings’ defense continued to dominate.

What's next:

Minnesota ends the season 9-8, on a five-game win streak and now we wait to see what the 2026 roster looks like.