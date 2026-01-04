Expand / Collapse search

Vikings 2026 schedule: Home, road opponents for next season

By
Published  January 4, 2026 7:49pm CST
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
Vikings send off Harrison Smith. C.J. Ham with 16-3 win over Packers

Vikings players Harrison Smith, C.J. Ham, Justin Jefferson, Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel react from the locker room after a 16-3 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to close out the 2025 season. After the game, Smith and Ham talked about the possibility that it was their last NFL game.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to finish 9-8 on the season, third in the NFC North Division.
    • We now know the Vikings' home and road games for the 2026 season.
    • Outside the NFC North, the Vikings will host the Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins and Colts. They'll travel to the Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers, Patriots and Jets.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday to finish the 2025 regular season 9-8, and on a five-game win streak.

They won’t be in the NFC Playoffs, but we now know who their 2026 opponents will be. 

Vikings salute Harrison Smith, C.J. Ham in season finale

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell spoke with reporters after Sunday's 16-3 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team saluted Harrison Smith and C.J. Ham, who both may have played their final games in Minnesota.

Vikings 2026 home opponents

What we know:

Barring having a home game moved overseas, the Vikings will have nine games at U.S. Bank Stadium next season. Here are the home opponents:

  • Bears
  • Lions
  • Packers
  • Falcons
  • Panthers
  • Commanders
  • Bills
  • Dolphins
  • Colts

That means the Vikings will see Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix, Bryce Young, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen, among others, at U.S. Bank Stadium next season.

Vikings 2026 road opponents

Where they're headed:

The Vikings will be on the road eight times in 2026. Here’s a look at those opponents:

  • Bears
  • Lions
  • Packers
  • Saints
  • Buccaneers
  • 49ers
  • Patriots
  • Jets

The Vikings will face Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye and whoever the Saints and Jets start at quarterback in 2026.

What we don't know:

Times and dates for the 2026 schedule will be announced when the NFL does its schedule release in May.

Minnesota VikingsSports