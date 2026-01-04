Vikings 2026 schedule: Home, road opponents for next season

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to finish 9-8 on the season, third in the NFC North Division. We now know the Vikings' home and road games for the 2026 season. Outside the NFC North, the Vikings will host the Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins and Colts. They'll travel to the Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers, Patriots and Jets.



The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday to finish the 2025 regular season 9-8, and on a five-game win streak.

They won’t be in the NFC Playoffs, but we now know who their 2026 opponents will be.

Vikings 2026 home opponents

What we know:

Barring having a home game moved overseas, the Vikings will have nine games at U.S. Bank Stadium next season. Here are the home opponents:

Bears

Lions

Packers

Falcons

Panthers

Commanders

Bills

Dolphins

Colts

That means the Vikings will see Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix, Bryce Young, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen, among others, at U.S. Bank Stadium next season.

Vikings 2026 road opponents

Where they're headed:

The Vikings will be on the road eight times in 2026. Here’s a look at those opponents:

Bears

Lions

Packers

Saints

Buccaneers

49ers

Patriots

Jets

The Vikings will face Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye and whoever the Saints and Jets start at quarterback in 2026.

What we don't know:

Times and dates for the 2026 schedule will be announced when the NFL does its schedule release in May.