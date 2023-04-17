Vikings safety Lewis Cine 'doing great' in working way back from leg injury

The Minnesota Vikings started their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, and one of the happiest to be in the building at TCO Performance Center was safety Lewis Cine.

Cine had his rookie season come to an end after just four weeks, suffering a gruesome leg injury while on a punt return against the New Orleans Saints. He was carted off the field, and the injury required multiple surgeries and about a week in the hospital in London.

He’s been at the team facility in the offseason on a regular basis keeping up on his rehab, showing his progress through social media posts.

"I’m doing great, progressing well. I’ve worked my tail off the whole offseason," Cine said.

A highly-touted safety out of Georgia, Cine doesn’t have an exact timetable for his return. But everything he’s doing now is with the intent to be playing in the fall.

"I’m looking at it from the perspective it’s a marathon and not a sprint. It’s doing the right stuff now that gets me ready for then. I don’t have to be in a race to get there when I have time ahead of me to prep the right way," Cine said.

How has he worked his way back from such a devastating injury? He says it’s all about mindset.

"What’s my mindset going into rehab? Am I looking in the mirror and pitying myself, like why me? Or am I telling myself let me go attack the day," Cine said. "Rehab is a grueling process, sometimes it sucks. Motivation is not enough, it’s about self-discipline to be OK to just getting to live a better day."

He’s able to workout with his teammates this week, though it’s not full load. The team met Monday for about 90 minutes before workouts started, and Cine was just happy to be around teammates again.

"I’m more excited to be around the guys. It’s one thing to sit there and be hurt, but it’s another thing to really be engaged," Cine said. "The fact I’m getting to do that, that means a whole lot to me."

The next steps for Cine are to see where he’s at as the Vikings start organized team activities in May, mandatory mini camp and eventually training camp in late July.

"My goal is to play and to be ready to play for the team, and that’s why I’m doing everything now to do that," Cine said.