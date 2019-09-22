Vikings run over Raiders in 34-14 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium

article

The Minnesota Vikings went back to their run game on Sunday to bounce back from their first loss of the season at Green Bay.

The Vikings ran for more than 200 yards and had three different players record a rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium to improve to 2-1 on the season. Dalvin Cook had 143 total yards, 110 on the ground, and a touchdown. Cook averaged 6.9 yards per carry in the victory.

It’s his third straight 100-yard rushing game to open the season, and he’s the first Viking to do so since Chuck Foreman in 1975. He's also the fifth running back in NFL history to run for at least 110 yards and a touchdown in each of the three games to start a season.

Alexander Mattison added 12 carries for 58 yards and a score, and Adam Thielen had a short rushing touchdown.

Thielen added three catches for 55 yards and a receiving touchdown on Minnesota’s first possession. Kirk Cousins, after throwing two interceptions last week, finished 15-of-21 passing for 174 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers.

The Vikings had 387 total yards and 23 first downs in the win. It was largely predicated in the run game as Minnesota ran for 213 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Harrison Smith interception on Derek Carr. Eric Wilson sacked Carr twice, and Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter added sacks in the win.

To make the victory full circle, Dan Bailey hit a 50-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 31-7 lead. Former Vikings kicker had a field goal from 51 yards out clank off the right upright. Bailey added a 24-yard field goal for the final cushion.

It’s a pivotal win for the Vikings, who head to Soldier Field next Sunday to take on the Chicago Bears.