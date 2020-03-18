Vikings reportedly bringing back No. 2 QB Sean Mannion

article

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a two-year contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins on Monday, which should become official Wednesday when the NFL’s league year opens.

It appears the Vikings have a back-up for Cousins, and it’s a familiar face. According to a Star Tribune report, the Vikings are bringing back Sean Mannion on a one-year deal to be the No. 2 behind Cousins.

Mannion saw action in four games last season, including getting his only start of the season in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears. The game was meaningless for the Vikings, who had already secured the No. 6 seed for the NFC Playoffs. Mannion finished that game 12-of-21 passing for 126 yards and a pair of interceptions.

The Vikings like Mannion's presence in the quarterback room at TCO Performance Center. Despite not seeing a lot of meaningful on-field time, Mannion will be entering his sixth NFL season.