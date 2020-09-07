Vikings release first unofficial depth chart for 2020 season

article

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2020 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the team released its first unofficial depth chart on Monday.

There were no real surprises, especially after the roster was trimmed to 53 players on Saturday. The most notable positions are rookie K.J. Osborn taking over the primary kick and punt return duties, and Dakota Dozier winning the left guard spot on the offensive line. In the defensive backfield, the Vikings will have just Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith as safeties to start the season. Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand are all listed as back-ups at defensive back behind Mike Hughes and Holton Hill

Here's a look at the depth chart, with the starters in bold listed first.

Quarterback – Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion

Running back – Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone

Fullback – C.J. Ham

Wide receiver – Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson; Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, Chad Beebe, Dan Chisena, K.J. Osborn

Tight end - Kyle Rudolph; Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin

Offensive line – Riley Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein, Brian O’Neill; Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Dru Samia, Oli Udoh

Defensive end – Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue; Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes, Eddie Yarbrough, D.J. Wonnum

Defensive tackle – Shamar Stephen, Jaleel Johnson; Armon Watts, Hercules Mata’afa, James Lynch

Linebacker – Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Eric Wilson; Troy Dye, Ryan Connelly

Cornerback – Mike Hughes, Holton Hill; Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand

Safety – Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris

Specialists – Dan Bailey (kicker), Britton Colquitt (punter, holder), Austin Cutting (long snapper)

All 11 starters on offense played for the Vikings last season. Minnesota will also be young in the secondary, with all of the defensive backs 23 years old or younger. Bisi Johnson is also the No. 2 receiver behind Adam Thielen after a strong training camp, but top draft choice Justin Jefferson will get plenty of plays at receiver.