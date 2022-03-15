Vikings release DT Michael Pierce after just 8 games in 2 seasons

article

NFL free agency doesn’t officially start until Wednesday, but the Minnesota Vikings are already making some moves to change the roster for the 2022 season.

The Vikings announced Tuesday morning they’ve released defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal before the 2020 season. Pierce later opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns with having asthma and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pierce played in just eight games in 2021, dealing with an elbow injury most of the season. In those eight games, Pierce had 20 tackles, three sacks and forced one fumble.

The moved seemed like a forgone conclusion after the Vikings reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Harrison Phillips, who played defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills the last four seasons. Phillips had 51 tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack in 14 games last season, starting eight.

The Vikings also had two free agents depart for other teams on Monday. Safety Xavier Woods reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Mason Cole, who filled in admirably on the offensive line last season, agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.