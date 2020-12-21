Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson selected to Pro Bowl

article

The Minnesota Vikings will have two players representing the team at this year’s Pro Bowl.

Running back Dalvin Cook earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection, while rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named to his first on Monday. Cook was the leading vote-getter among NFC running backs, and enters Week 16 leading the NFL with 1,883 yards from scrimmage.

Cook is also tied for first in the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns. On Sunday, Cook became the fourth Vikings player in team history to run for more than 1,400 yards in a season, and passed Adrian Peterson’s total of 1,383 back in 2009. He’s currently second in the NFL behind Derrick Henry with 1,484 yards on the season. He also has eight 100-yard games in 2020.

Cook was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November.

Jefferson set a Vikings’ rookie record for catches in a single season on Sunday. He finished with eight catches against the Bears and now has 73 on the season, breaking Randy Moss’s old record of 69 back in 1998. He’s the first rookie receiver since Moss to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Jefferson leads all rookie receivers with 1,182 yards, which ranks eighth in the NFL. He’s also sixth among qualified receivers, averaging 16.2 yards per catch. He’s got 21 catches of at least 20 yards, which is tied for most in the NFL.

Jefferson has seven touchdowns on the season, and six 100-yard receiving games.

The Pro Bowl is going virtual in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.