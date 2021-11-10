Vikings RB Dalvin Cook on assault accusations: ‘I’m the victim’

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook spoke Wednesday morning for the first time since being accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend in an incident at his Inver Grove Heights home in November of 2020.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday night, Cook's ex-girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, claims he attacked her after she showed up at his home when the two were breaking up. However, in a statement, Cook's attorney claims Trimble entered his home without his permission and maced Cook along with two other people inside the home that night, and is trying to extort Cook for money.

Cook spoke about the situation Wednesday from TCO Performance Center, as the Vikings get ready to face the L.A. Chargers on Sunday. Because the matter is civil, criminal charges have not been filed and thus far, Cook is not subject to discipline.

"I know it’s a lot of questions about the reports and the things that came out yesterday. I just want everybody to know I’m the victim in this situation," Cook said. "The truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time."

In her lawsuit, Trimble says, on Nov. 19, 2020, as she entered Cook's home to collect her belongings, she says Cook got upset and grabbed her, throwing her to the ground and causing her head to strike a coffee table. The lawsuit claims Trimble then attempted to use the mace but ended up getting maced herself.

Trimble says she then ran outside and tried to get the mace out of her eyes. Cook's cousin, who was at the home with Cook, attempted to help Trimble but ultimately she had to go back inside to use the shower to wash off the mace.

Once inside, Trimble claims Cook again attacked her and pulled out a gun to threaten her.

Trimble admits to entering the home through a garage using a garage opener and grabbing mace she had stored in the garage but says – after a previous fight with Cook – she was scared and wanted to defend herself if it got physical.

Cook's attorney claims the opposite, saying Cook was the victim of abuse from Trimble. During their short-term relationship, Cook's attorney accuses Trimble of assaulting him and damaging his vehicles on two occasions, in an attempt to stop him from seeing other women.

Cook said Wednesday he wasn’t considering filing a counter lawsuit against Trimble, and is letting his agent and attorney handle the situation.

"I would love to go into detail about the situation, but I don’t think that would be a good idea for me to talk about a situation that’s being handled on a different side," Cook said.

The lawsuit states Cook eventually let Trimble go and drove her to the airport to return to Florida. She avoided medical treatment for several days before eventually going to a hospital, saying she had been in an ATV accident. Medical personnel confirmed she had a concussion, deep cuts and bruising.

The lawsuit states Cook continued to send the woman text messages after she left Minnesota, apologized and said he would accept any punishment for his actions.

Cook said he has not heard anything yet from the NFL as far as possible discipline, and plans to be on the practice field with the Vikings Wednesday afternoon. He says as of right now, he intends to play at the Chargers on Sunday.

That said, the situation is weighing on him mentally.

"I’m a pretty private person. Just seeing my business out on the social web is not ideal for me. I try to walk that straight line, but some news come through in your life, it’s how you handle it. I’ve been through a lot of tough things in my life, but I got my head up high knowing that the truth will come out," Cook said. "I hate being a distraction to the team. I know those guys got my back 1,000 percent. Just going to take this thing day by day."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked about Cook’s situation at his weekly news conference on Wednesday.

"Honestly I don’t know that much about the situation. What I was told is that the NFL said this is a civil matter. It is what it is. I don’t know that much about it honestly," Zimmer said.

Cook has played in six games this year for the Vikings (3-5), missing two after suffering an ankle injury Week 2 at Arizona. Cook has 115 carries for 554 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season. He had 17 carries for 110 yards in Sunday’s overtime loss at the Baltimore Ravens.