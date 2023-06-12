Vikings RB Alexander Mattison talks taking on lead role, upcoming football camp

The Minnesota Vikings made official on Friday what was rumored most of the offseason: After being unable to work out a trade with Dalvin Cook, they released the veteran running back after six seasons.

That means the Vikings running back room will be led by Alexander Mattison in 2023. Mattison briefly entered free agency this offseason before returning to the Vikings on a two-year deal worth more than $7 million. He’s been taking the first-team reps at running back in every practice, with Cook being absent before his release.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Mattison to talk about his approach as a running back, why he came back to the Vikings and about his upcoming ‘I Am Gifted" football camp at Hamline University.

The Vikings selected Mattison out of Boise State in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 59 career games, he has 1,670 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. With Cook gone, Mattison is now the Vikings’ No. 1 back.

