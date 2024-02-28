Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sports new gold grill

article

We’ve gotten to see the fun side of Kirk Cousins the past few seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

It started two years ago, when he wore teammates’ chains on plane rides home from victories. It started with wearing Christian Darrisaw’s chain on the plane home from London after a win over the Saints. Then, after a win at Washington, he was shirtless and wearing several diamond chains.

He joked with teammates that if they kept winning, he would get a grill. Not the kind you cook meat on. If you’ve seen Justin Jefferson, he sports a diamond grill in his mouth.

This week, as rumors swirl about Cousins’ future with the Vikings, the joke became a reality. Cousins posted a picture to social media on Tuesday with a huge smile, sporting a gold grill on his teeth.

"If you haven’t yet found a Grillz-guy, check out Dr. Lebster. 5/5 stars! He doesn’t take Kohl’s cash, but he does great work," Cousins posted.

On Monday, Cousins posted videos to social media of himself dropping back and throwing footballs on a tennis court. The Vikings have about two weeks to reach an agreement on a new contract with Cousins, or he becomes a free agent. We will know before March 13, when the 2024 and 2025 years on his deal automatically void and the Vikings take a $28.5 million dead cap hit on him. They won’t let that happen.