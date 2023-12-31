Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (shirtless) leads ‘Skol’ chant before facing Packers

article

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Eve at U.S. Bank Stadium, and they took the pregame Skol chant to another level.

Kirk Cousins and his son, Cooper, each came out shirtless and sporting gold chains to sound the Gjallahorn and lead the team’s pregame chant. Kirko Chains became a theme during last season as the Cousins helped lead eight fourth quarter comebacks as part of a 13-4 season and NFC North Division title in Kevin O’Connell’s first season.

Cousins first wore Christian Darrisaw’s chain on the plane ride home from London after beating the New Orleans Saints. Later in the season, Cousins was shirtless and wearing gold chains on the plane ride home after a win at Washington, the team that drafted him out of Michigan State.

Cousins was playing at an MVP level before suffering a torn right Achilles in a win at Green Bay earlier this season. He’s eligible to become a free agent in March, but has expressed his desire to play with the Vikings the rest of his career.

With Seattle’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Vikings can earn an NFC Wild Card spot with a win over Green Bay Sunday night, and a win at Detroit to close out the regular season.