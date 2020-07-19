Vikings QB Kirk Cousins joins NFL stars questioning league's COVID plan ahead of training camp

article

NFL players ranging from Patrick Mahomes to JJ Watt took to Twitter on Sunday to call on the NFL to decide on key safety issues for the coming season, as the league plans to start team activities next week amid the pandemic.

Kirk Cousins joined the cast of NFL stars on Sunday questioning the league's safety protocols to combat the coronavirus.

"Since January, all I’ve wanted to do is get back on the field and play the game I love, but I also want to protect my family and my teammates," wrote Cousins. "#WeWantToPlay but health and safety has to come first let’s not play things by ear, let’s be certain."

A tweet from the Players Association included screenshots from Drew Brees, Jaylon Smith, Brandon Graham, and Todd Gurley questioning the league's plan for training camp. The tweet was captioned simply: "Safety is key. #WeWantToPlay."

In those tweets, the players say the NFL has failed to follow the recommendations of its own doctors and has not yet made decisions on key issues like testing.

Advertisement

The day before, the NFL sent a memo informing teams that training camp will move ahead as planned starting next week. Rookies are able to report as soon as Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players on Thursday, and all players can arrive by the following Tuesday.

The Players Association is calling on the NFL to institute daily testing and wants the league to drop the entire preseason. The NFL has planned to cut the preseason from four to two games.

The union has the ability to file a grievance with the league if they decide the NFL has failed to provide a safe work environment.

The league said Friday it has developed protocols for the season leaning on advice from medical experts and the players that were reviewed by the CDC. Officials say they will address further issues with the NFLPA to ensure the full season goes on as planned.