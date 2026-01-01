Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy returns to practice, status for finale uncertain

The Brief The Minnesota vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to close out the regular season. J.J. McCarthy did a throwing session Tuesday and was limited in practice Wednesday, but his status for Sunday's game with a hairline fracture in his throwing hand is uncertain. Star receiver Justin Jefferson is 53 receiving yards short of 1,000 for the season.



The Minnesota Vikings close out the regular season hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

One thing seems certain: If J.J. McCarthy’s right hand is healthy and he can grip the football, he’ll get his 10th start of the season.

J.J. McCarthy returns to practice

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy participated in a throwing session on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center, normally an off day for players. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

"He had a really positive throwing session. He’s going to practice, see how he feels coming out of it. We’re at the point now where we’ll see how it goes," O’Connell said. "The plan as of right now is to give him as much as possible just so we can determine where he’s at. We’d love to get him another start, but only if he’s medically cleared and able to do his job."

McCarthy was encouraged by his throwing session, and Wednesday’s practice.

"The ball was spinning, we’ll take it day to day. You never want to pass up an opportunity to play in a game like this," McCarthy said.

In nine starts, McCarthy is 5-4 and has thrown for 1,450 yards, has 11 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It’s been a trying first season as a full-time starter, not playing up to his standard and missing seven games between and ankle injury, a concussion and suffering a hairline fracture in his throwing hand.

"It’s been pretty challenging. Our livelihood, our careers in the NFL are very short, you’ve got to be cautious with risking that longevity. Know when to push it, lean on the coaching staff and training staff," McCarthy said.

Getting Justin Jefferson 1,000 yards

By the numbers:

Three years ago, Justin Jefferson was chasing NFL history and looking to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record.

He enters Sunday’s game 53 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for the season. If he doesn’t get there, it would mark the first time six NFL seasons he doesn’t have at least 1,000 yards.

He’s caught passes this year from Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer and McCarthy.

"He’s a priority for us every week. This is our last opportunity, so we want to get him involved as much as we can," O’Connell said.

Border Battle

What's next:

This Sunday is a rivalry game, but it’s the first time in recent memory that the game carries no meaning for either team. The Packers already have the No. 7 seed, and will rest several starters.

The Vikings are already eliminated from the NFC Playoffs, but can finish the season 9-8 and on a five-game win streak.