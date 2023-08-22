Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Barron County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Grant County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County, Stevens County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Vikings: Predicting the initial 53-man roster, who stays and who goes?

By
Published 
Updated 6:05PM
Sports
FOX 9
article

Ty Chandler #32 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.  ((Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings held light walk-throughs at training camp Monday and Tuesday. Next up are joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals Wednesday and Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings and Cardinals meet in the preseason finale at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. Then, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office have the difficult task of trimming the roster to 53 players ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Minnesota Vikings practice through heat

While also fighting the Minnesota heat on Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings are also preparing for the Arizona Cardinals – their third and final preseason game before the regular season.

Mekhi Blackmon, Jordan Addison, Brian Asamoah and T.J. Hockenson all participated in Tuesday’s walk-through. The only player not to participate was safety Lewis Cine, who left Monday’s walkthrough early. So when the Vikings cut the roster to 53 players next week, who stays and who goes? Here’s an educated guess:

QUARTERBACKS

Starter: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall; Jordan Ta’amu released

The Vikings can carry a third quarterback without using a roster spot, that’s likely where Hall falls. Nick Mullens has done enough this preseason to keep the No. 2 job behind Cousins.

RUNNING BACKS

Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, DeWayne McBride, C.J. Ham

Kene Nwangwu has missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury, leaving the back-up carries to Ty Chandler. DeWayne McBride likely gets a role on special teams. The Vikings can decide between Abram Smith and Aaron Dykes for the practice squad.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell

Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell are competing for the fourth wide receiver job. Powell will stick on special teams at punt return.

Released or practice squad: N’Keal Harry, Garett Maag, Trishton Jackson, Blake Proehl, Thayer Thomas, Jacob Copeland, Lucky Jackson

TIGHT ENDS

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse

Released or practice squad: Ben Sims, Colin Thompson

Nick Muse has had a big preseason, leading the team in receiving last Saturday and scoring a touchdown in the first preseason game.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: Garrett Bradbury, Brian O’Neill, Ezra Cleveland, Christian Darrisaw, Ed Ingram

Reserves – Austin Schlottmann, Blake Brandel, Oli Udoh

Released or practice squad – Alan Ali, Christian DiLauro, Chim Okorafor, Jack Snyder, Josh Sokol, Jarrid Williams, Vederian Lowe

The Vikings' starting offensive line should be able to hold steady, but if they get hit by injuries, the offense could be in trouble.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: Danielle Hunter, Dean Lowry, Harrison Phillips, Marcus Davenport

Reserves – Jonathan Bullard, Ross Blacklock, Khyiris Tonga, D.J. Wonnum, Jacquelin Roy, Luiji Vilain, Patrick Jones II

Released or practice squad: Junior Aho, Calvin Avery, Sheldon Day, Esezi Otomewo, T.J. Smith

LINEBACKERS

Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Dye

Released or practice squad: Abraham Beauplan, Andre Carter II, Wilson Huber, Troy Reeder, Tanner Vajello, Benton Whitley

Brian Asamoah and Ivan Pace Jr. have been competing all camp for the starting linebacker spot alongside Jordan Hicks. Troy Dye’s spot is solidified via special teams.

SECONDARY

Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus, Mekhi Blackmon, Lewis Cine, Joejuan Williams, NaJee Thompson

Released or practice squad: Kalon Barnes, C.J. Coldon, Theo Jackson, Tay Gowan, Jay Ward, Jaylin Williams

Questions remain in the secondary with Evans, Booth and Cine returning from injuries and a rookie in Blackmon. Joseph is a perfect 5-for-5 in two preseason games.

SPECIALISTS

Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola

The Vikings had a back-up kicker in camp to compete with Greg Joseph, but recently cut rookie Jack Podlesny.