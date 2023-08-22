Vikings: Predicting the initial 53-man roster, who stays and who goes?

article

The Minnesota Vikings held light walk-throughs at training camp Monday and Tuesday. Next up are joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals Wednesday and Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings and Cardinals meet in the preseason finale at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. Then, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office have the difficult task of trimming the roster to 53 players ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mekhi Blackmon, Jordan Addison, Brian Asamoah and T.J. Hockenson all participated in Tuesday’s walk-through. The only player not to participate was safety Lewis Cine, who left Monday’s walkthrough early. So when the Vikings cut the roster to 53 players next week, who stays and who goes? Here’s an educated guess:

QUARTERBACKS

Starter: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall; Jordan Ta’amu released

The Vikings can carry a third quarterback without using a roster spot, that’s likely where Hall falls. Nick Mullens has done enough this preseason to keep the No. 2 job behind Cousins.

RUNNING BACKS

Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, DeWayne McBride, C.J. Ham

Kene Nwangwu has missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury, leaving the back-up carries to Ty Chandler. DeWayne McBride likely gets a role on special teams. The Vikings can decide between Abram Smith and Aaron Dykes for the practice squad.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell

Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell are competing for the fourth wide receiver job. Powell will stick on special teams at punt return.

Released or practice squad: N’Keal Harry, Garett Maag, Trishton Jackson, Blake Proehl, Thayer Thomas, Jacob Copeland, Lucky Jackson

TIGHT ENDS

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse

Released or practice squad: Ben Sims, Colin Thompson

Nick Muse has had a big preseason, leading the team in receiving last Saturday and scoring a touchdown in the first preseason game.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: Garrett Bradbury, Brian O’Neill, Ezra Cleveland, Christian Darrisaw, Ed Ingram

Reserves – Austin Schlottmann, Blake Brandel, Oli Udoh

Released or practice squad – Alan Ali, Christian DiLauro, Chim Okorafor, Jack Snyder, Josh Sokol, Jarrid Williams, Vederian Lowe

The Vikings' starting offensive line should be able to hold steady, but if they get hit by injuries, the offense could be in trouble.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: Danielle Hunter, Dean Lowry, Harrison Phillips, Marcus Davenport

Reserves – Jonathan Bullard, Ross Blacklock, Khyiris Tonga, D.J. Wonnum, Jacquelin Roy, Luiji Vilain, Patrick Jones II

Released or practice squad: Junior Aho, Calvin Avery, Sheldon Day, Esezi Otomewo, T.J. Smith

LINEBACKERS

Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Dye

Released or practice squad: Abraham Beauplan, Andre Carter II, Wilson Huber, Troy Reeder, Tanner Vajello, Benton Whitley

Brian Asamoah and Ivan Pace Jr. have been competing all camp for the starting linebacker spot alongside Jordan Hicks. Troy Dye’s spot is solidified via special teams.

SECONDARY

Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus, Mekhi Blackmon, Lewis Cine, Joejuan Williams, NaJee Thompson

Released or practice squad: Kalon Barnes, C.J. Coldon, Theo Jackson, Tay Gowan, Jay Ward, Jaylin Williams

Questions remain in the secondary with Evans, Booth and Cine returning from injuries and a rookie in Blackmon. Joseph is a perfect 5-for-5 in two preseason games.

SPECIALISTS

Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola

The Vikings had a back-up kicker in camp to compete with Greg Joseph, but recently cut rookie Jack Podlesny.