Vikings playoff tickets now on sale through Ticketmaster

Thursday, Ticketmaster made available tickets for any Vikings' postseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium, if the team ends up hosting a playoff game.

Right now, the Vikings (8-4) are one game behind the Packers in the NFC North playoff picture. Barring some swift changes in the standings, to host a playoff game, the Vikings would likely have to supplant the Packers and win the division. The Vikings currently hold the sixth and final wildcard spot in the NFC playoff picture.

If you buy tickets, they are 100 percent refundable if the Vikings don't end up hosting a game.

The cheapest tickets available for the game will run you $285 each for 300-level tickets. The best seats available are going for $900 per ticket.