Vikings place RB Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 reserve list

article

The Minnesota Vikings have placed running back Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cook has been following NFL protocols for players who are not vaccinated. If that is still the case, he will be out for 10 days and will not play Sunday in the Vikings' game against the Los Angeles Rams. Cook leads the NFC with 1,067 yards on the season, and has six rushing touchdowns.

Cook was named to the NFL Pro Bowl for the third straight season on Monday.

The border battle game against the Green Bay Packers is 11 days away, on Jan. 2. Cook could potentially return for that game if he clears COVID-19 testing and is symptom-free.