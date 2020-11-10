Expand / Collapse search
Vikings place LS Austin Cutting on COVID-19 list

By Jeff Wald
Austin Cutting #58 of the Minnesota Vikings on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings head to Chicago to face the Bears on Monday Night Football, and they may have to get creative in their special teams.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve placed long snapper Austin Cutting on the reserve/COVID19 list. He has either tested positive, or is in quarantine after coming in close contact with a carrier. Cutting is the snapper for Dan Bailey on field goals and extra points, and Britton Colquitt is the holder.

Special teams were the biggest issue in the Vikings’ 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions. Bailey missed an extra point, and Colquitt had two punts blocked.

Cutting’s status is worth monitoring as the Vikings prepare to face the Bears. Two weeks ago, Cameron Danztler was on the reserve/COVID-19 list leading up to their game at Green Bay, which he got the start in before leaving with a neck/head injury.

The Vikings also on Tuesday activated linebacker Todd Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Holton Hill was also placed on injured reserve. He’s missed time this season with a foot injury, and will be out at least the next three games. The Vikings also waived linebacker Ben Gedeon after a failed physical.