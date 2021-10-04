Vikings place DB Cameron Dantzler on reserve/COVID-19 list

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions this Sunday to end a three-game home stand at U.S. Bank Stadium, and they might be thin at defensive back.

The Vikings announced Monday they’ve placed defensive back Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, Dantzler has tested positive for the virus.

Dantzler played significant snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns after Bashaud Breeland left with an illness. Dantzler finished with five tackles, and a pass defended. Dantzler was inactive for Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals, then played 16 defensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals and made one tackle. Dantzler played 72 snaps on Sunday.

It is not known if Dantzler has gotten vaccinated for COVID-19. NFL protocols state that players who are vaccinated and are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Players who are not vaccinated must go into isolation for at least 10 days. That puts Dantzler’s status against the Lions in question.

Dantzler was also on the COVID-19 list last season, after being a close contact to a carrier.