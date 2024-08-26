Vikings to place Dalton Risner on IR, out at least 4 games

article

The Minnesota Vikings have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players, and it appears Dalton Risner will not be among the cuts.

Risner, however, will miss at least the first four weeks of the season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings will place the left guard on injured reserve. Risner has missed the last few weeks of training camp with a back injury, and his spot on the roster had been in question with Ed Ingram and Blake Brandel getting the first-team reps at guard.

What it means

Risner will not be eligible to return to the Vikings until Week 5 at the earliest. That means the Vikings could keep Dan Feeney as a back-up center, Tyrese Robinson or Michael Jurgens. Risner came to the Vikings on a one-year deal last season after not getting the response he was hoping for in free agency. He played in 15 games and got 11 starts.

The history

Risner was a second round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019 and made 62 starts there before his release in 2022. He was a free agent again after this past season, and again returned to the Vikings without viable offers from other teams.

The current offensive line

The current starting offensive line is Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Ed Ingram and Brian O’Neill. Risner will miss at least the first month of the season, and will have to beat out either Brandel or Ingram for snaps once he is healthy.