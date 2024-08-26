Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:29 PM CDT until MON 7:15 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Brown County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Goodhue County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Ramsey County, Waseca County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Rice County, Redwood County, McLeod County, Dakota County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, Sibley County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Le Sueur County, Anoka County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Waseca County, Anoka County, Washington County, Rice County, Mcleod County, Carver County, Goodhue County, Dakota County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Scott County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Le Sueur County, Isanti County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Blue Earth County, Barron County, Saint Croix County, Pierce County, Polk County, Pepin County, Dunn County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County, Wright County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Meeker County, Sherburne County, Stearns County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:50 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Nobles County

Vikings to place Dalton Risner on IR, out at least 4 games

By
Updated  August 26, 2024 3:15pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players, and it appears Dalton Risner will not be among the cuts.

Risner, however, will miss at least the first four weeks of the season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings will place the left guard on injured reserve. Risner has missed the last few weeks of training camp with a back injury, and his spot on the roster had been in question with Ed Ingram and Blake Brandel getting the first-team reps at guard.

Who makes the Vikings 53-man roster?

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sits down with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to analyze who stays and who goes for the Vikings 53-man roster.

What it means

Risner will not be eligible to return to the Vikings until Week 5 at the earliest. That means the Vikings could keep Dan Feeney as a back-up center, Tyrese Robinson or Michael Jurgens. Risner came to the Vikings on a one-year deal last season after not getting the response he was hoping for in free agency. He played in 15 games and got 11 starts.

The history

Risner was a second round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019 and made 62 starts there before his release in 2022. He was a free agent again after this past season, and again returned to the Vikings without viable offers from other teams.

The current offensive line

The current starting offensive line is Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Ed Ingram and Brian O’Neill. Risner will miss at least the first month of the season, and will have to beat out either Brandel or Ingram for snaps once he is healthy.