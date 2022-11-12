Vikings place Cam Dantzler on IR, Josh Allen expected to play Sunday

article

The Minnesota Vikings will be without defensive back Cam Dantzler on Sunday, and it appears the Buffalo Bills will have quarterback Josh Allen available.

The Vikings on Saturday placed Dantzler on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least next four games. He had already been ruled out Sunday due to an ankle injury. In his absence, rookie Akayleb Evans will likely get the start and significant playing time. Evans had six tackles and a fourth down pass break-up in last week’s win over the Washington Commanders.

In perhaps bigger news, it appears Allen will make the start for the Bills despite dealing with an elbow injury to his throwing arm. Buffalo had until 3 p.m. Saturday to elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad, which would’ve made him the No. 2 quarterback to Case Keenum, but the Bills didn’t make the move.

According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, Allen was able to grip a football at practice on Friday and do some light throwing. Allen did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and left practice on Friday before the portion available to reporters.

The Bills opened as nine-point favorites, then dropped to 3.5-point favorites with Allen facing injury concerns early in the week. Buffalo is now 6.5-point favorites. The Vikings enter Sunday's game 7-1, and on a six-game win streak.