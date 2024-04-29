Expand / Collapse search

Vikings pick up 5th year option on Christian Darrisaw

By
Published  April 29, 2024 3:50pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9
article

Christian Darrisaw #71 of the Minnesota Vikings blocks during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  ((Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they’ve exercised the fifth-year option on left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

He’s now under contract through the 2025 season, and will then become a free agent. There’s a good chance the Vikings and Darrisaw will reach an agreement on a contract extension before that.

Vikings analyst Pete Bercich talks NFL Draft

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich from the Vikings Radio Network to talk NFL Draft and the offseason ahead.

The Vikings drafted Darrisaw, out of Virginia Tech, with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s made 39 starts over three seasons, including a career-high 15 last season.

Darrisaw recorded the third-highest pass block grade (85.3) among offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps last season. He was second in the NFL only to Trent Williams in 2022.

The Vikings offensive line currently features Garrett Bradbury, Brian O’Neill, Ed Ingram and Darrisaw. Left guard remains an open competition, unless the Vikings bring back Dalton Risner.