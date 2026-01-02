Vikings-Packers: How to watch Sunday's game
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings vs. Packers
How to watch:
The Vikings host the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch:
- Matchup: Vikings vs. Packers
- Kickoff: Noon on Jan. 4
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
- How to watch: CBS
Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live starting at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX Local app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.
After the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.