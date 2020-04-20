Vikings owners Mark, Zygi Wilf surpass $5 million in Coronavirus-related donations

article

The Minnesota Vikings have never been shy about their involvement in the community, and the ownership family took that a step farther on Monday.

Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf announced a $1 million donation to the United Way Worldwide, one of six foundations that will be involved in charitable efforts during the NFL Draft later this week. The NFL is hosting a “Draft-a-Thon,” with proceeds going to six non-profit organizations directly involved in helping fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the donation, the Wilf family has now given $5 million in donations to various groups since the Covid-19 pandemic went global. The donations have gone locally to United Way, the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Second Harvest Heartland and the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund.

Players have also stepped up to help fight the worldwide battle. Wide receiver Adam Thielen recently held a radiothon with KFAN, where $285,000 was raised for local organizations affected by the pandemic. Dalvin Cook and Danielle Hunter have donated their Madden checks to local hospitals making masks to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Kyle Rudolph and his wife have donated 82,000 meals to Second Harvest Heartland.

The Vikings would prefer to be getting ready for the 2020 season, but they can’t due to the Coronavrius pandemic. So they’re doing the next best thing: Helping those are the most affected by the current health crisis.