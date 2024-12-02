Vikings open practice windows for Will Reichard, Andrew DePaola

The Brief The Vikings on Monday opened the 21-day practice windows for Will Reichard and Andrew DePaola In Reichard's absence, Parker Romo has only missed 1 kick in 4 games The Vikings don't believe Stephon Gilmore's hamstring injury is serious



The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 and have won five straight games, and soon might be getting some injured players back.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday the 21-day practice windows for kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola have opened. They’ll have up to three weeks to return to the active roster, or they would be done for the season.

What it means

It means O’Connell and the coaching staff have some roster decisions to make when they’re able to return. Parker Romo made his NFL debut with the Vikings four games ago, and he’s been nearly perfect. He’s 7-of-8 on point after attempts, and 11-of-12 on field goals.

The likely scenario is that Romo and Jake McQuaide land with other teams in the next month. The Vikings drafted Reichard out of Alabama, and he was a perfect 23-of-23 on extra points before suffering a quad injury. He’s also 14-of-16 on field goals this season.

DePaola is a two-time Pro Bowl pick, and a Vikings’ captain.

Stephon Gilmore update

O’Connell said Monday it appears defensive back Stephon Gilmore avoided a serious injury. He left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, and did not return. He made efforts to get back on the field, but was held out as a precaution. The Vikings don’t know if he’ll be available against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings signed Gilmore during training camp, needing defensive back depth. He has 47 tackles and one interception in 12 games.

Vikings receiving early Pro Bowl nods

With a 10-2 start comes accolades for the Vikings. They currently have four players who are leading the NFC in Pro Bowl votes at their positions – wide receiver Justin Jefferson, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. and DePaola.

The Vikings have the fourth-most votes for players as a team, behind the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.